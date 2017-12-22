Police Investigating Deaths of Two Men in North St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD - The Police Department is investigating two deaths in north St. Cloud. Officers were called to an apartment building in the 500 block of 8th Avenue North just before 3:30 a.m. Friday on a report of two people found dead inside an apartment.

Police say they found the bodies of two adult men, both of which had gunshot injuries. A gun was found at the scene and is believed to be the weapon that was used.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the incident does not appear to be random. At this time police say there is no imminent or ongoing threat to public safety.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation, along with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

The bodies have been sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies and formal identification.

No other information is being released at this time. Police expect to release more information later.