Police ID Suspected Burglar, Shop Owner in Deadly Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Police have identified a suspected burglar, as well as the business owner who shot and killed him outside the business in southern Des Moines.

Police say 37-year-old Amund Benjamin Haarstad, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, was killed Wednesday morning at Kraft 5 Star Muffler.

Investigators believe Haarstad was loading items from the business into a stolen truck when the repair shop owner, 67-year-old Thomas Kraft, arrived for work. Police say Haarstad confronted Kraft instead of fleeing, and that Kraft shot Haarstad.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says it looks like a ``stand your ground'' case, but a decision on any charges will come from the Polk County attorney's office.