Police: Driver Shoots Armed man Involved in Attack

FRIDLEY, Minn. (AP) _ Police in Minnesota say a motorist shot and killed a man who had pulled a knife on another driver following a multi-vehicle crash.

The events unfolded Wednesday afternoon along Highway 65 in the Minneapolis suburb of Fridley. Police say the man with the knife was involved in the crash and was trying to assault another driver.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says witnesses told investigators the man also accosted multiple people at the scene before pulling out the large knife. Authorities identified the man as 33-year-old Simon Schiffler, of Williston, North Dakota.