Police: Check Your Mailbox As Tax Season Approaches

ST. CLOUD -- As tax season approaches authorities are reminding you to be on the lookout for increasing mail theft.

St. Cloud Police Sergeant Jason Burke says mail theft becomes a major issue when tax related information, like W-2 forms, are received through the mail.

Thieves know personal information will be delivered to your mailbox and will look to steal your identity by filing a bogus tax return in your name.

To avoid becoming a victim of Stolen Identity Tax Fraud police say to check your mailbox every day as soon as it's delivered, place a hold on your mail and pick it up at the post office, and get to know your neighbors as they watch for suspicious activity.