Police: Boy, 7, Killed Self With Gun Found in Box With Toy

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) _ Police say a 7-year-old boy fatally shot himself in his suburban Minneapolis home after a loaded handgun was found in a box containing a toy.

Police were called to a townhome apartment complex in Plymouth around 3 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a child bleeding from the head. When officers arrived they discovered Keyaris Samuels with a gunshot wound.

Police said Thursday that the boy and his siblings were home alone when the gun was discovered in a box containing a hoverboard. The three other children were outside when Keyaris accidentally shot himself. The boy's mother came home shortly afterward.