UPDATE: Teen Could Face Charges in Apollo BB Gun Incident [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Apollo High School was under a containment earlier Wednesday after a student brought a BB gun to school. The teen could now face charges.

St. Cloud Police say the school went into containment at about 11:40 a.m. while school resource officers searched for the student with the BB gun. Officers were able to find the student and he was found with a BB gun air pistol in his backpack.

Authorities first learned of the threat through a Snapchat video that was circulating among students. In the video, a BB gun was visible in a backpack, however, no threats were made. The school resource officer was able to track down the student who they thought sent the Snapchat video.

The 17-year-old boy admitted to having the BB gun, it was found unloaded in his backpack. Police say he didn't have any BBs on him. The boy told authorities he was only storing the BB gun in the backpack. The BB gun was never displayed other than in the initial video.

The student was taken home from school by his parents. Police say the case is being forwarded to the Stearns County Attorney's Office for possible disorderly conduct and possession of a BB gun on school property charges.

No one was hurt in the incident and Apollo High School is no longer under containment.