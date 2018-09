SAUK RAPIDS -- Authorities say alcohol was allegedly a factor in a single-vehicle crash in Sauk Rapids Thursday morning.

Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise says around 6:30 a.m. officers were sent to 1318 13th Street Circle on a call of a vehicle on its side. Authorities found 20-year-old Josaphine Hipsag in the driver's seat of the car.

After investigating, Hipsag was taken to Benton County Jail for a DUI.