Police: 4-Year-old Pulled from Quarry Park Water

WAITE PARK -- Rescue crews responded to Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in Waite Park on Saturday afternoon at about 4:00 p.m. after a four-year-old girl had gone under water.

Police Chief Dave Bentrud says the girl, identified as Hazel Dobbs of St. Cloud, was pulled out of the water by another swimmer who started CPR until officers arrived.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Sisk of Foley heard the mother of Dobbs yell that her daughter was drowning. Sisk says he first ordered everyone out of the water.

I polled the crowd to see who was a strong swimmer. I said you and you swim straight across the pond, you swim straight across to the steps, the rest start combing the shallow ends of the water.

Jason Weber of Elk River found Dobbs in 10 to 15 feet of water. The girl was brought to St. Cloud Hospital with a pulse. As of Monday afternoon, she is still listed in critical condition.

Sisk says he isn't trained in water rescues but does work in crisis management situations.

I am an emergency manager at the nuclear plant in Monticello. My job is handling crisis situations. After years of being in that environment, you have to have a level head.

Sisk says he was at the quarries with his girlfriend and three children on Saturday.