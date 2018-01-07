Police: 2-Year-Old Boy Killed in 4-vehicle Crash in Moorhead

The crash happened at an intersection on Highway 10 around noon Saturday. Police say an eastbound pickup struck the rear of a vehicle occupied by two adults and the child. Both vehicles continued eastbound, striking two more cars.

Police say the child was taken to a Fargo, North Dakota hospital, where he died. The victim's name has not been released. The driver of the pickup was not hurt. Police say he has been cooperative with authorities and did not show signs of impairment.