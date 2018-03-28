Police: 16 Alleged Indecent Exposure Incidents Involving Staska

ST. CLOUD/WAITE PARK -- Long-time ROCORI Superintendent Scott Staska is now accused of 16 different incidents of indecent exposure, both in Waite Park and St. Cloud.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says the incidents allegedly started in November 2017, going through the incident at a Waite Park Kwik Trip ten days ago. The breakdown of incidents looks like this:

4 at the Kwik Trip on Great Oaks Drive in Waite Park

2 at the Kwik Trip on 10th Avenue South in Waite Park

3 at the Super America on 3rd Street North in Waite Park

1 at the Kwik Trip on 44th Avenue in St. Cloud

4 at the Kwik Trip on County Road 120 in St. Cloud

2 at Crossroads Center in Rue 21 and Lids