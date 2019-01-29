Polar Vortex Draws Minnesota on St. Cloud Rooftop

UNDATED -- In the midst of all the cold and snow and wind and gloom-sloggery that is Minnesota this week, comes an omen.

A moment of surprise and amazement.

A silhouette of the good state of Minne-SNOW-ta -- drawn from the very snow and winds of the Polar Vortex invading from the north.

This sign from the weather gods -- or quirk of the storm -- drawn on a neighbor's house in the 600 block of 8th Avenue North was captured by Michelle Monn of St. Cloud.

Just remember -- temps in the 30s are coming on Saturday, weary winter warriors!