Polar Vortex Deep Freeze May Kill Off Devastating Emerald Ash

THE POSITIVE OF COLD TEMPS

We all know we should bundle up when the temps start reaching those unbearable temperatures. Frostbite can happen in a matter of minutes. Which makes you think about all of the critters outside that have to endure our grueling chilly temperatures.

WHAT ABOUT THE INVASIVE EMERALD ASH?

The Emerald Ash has been destroying trees in its path; and Minnesota's trees have definitely fallen victim to the invasive bug. So what do the cold temperatures mean for this hardy cold weather bearing bug? It could mean a few different things.

GOOD NEWS OR BAD?

Research says that even the Emerald Ash bug, that can withstand freezing temperatures may have had a difficult winter. It's been suggested that 80% of the bug population may have been wiped out. This might be good for our spring, but does it mean the bug will come back even stronger next winter? Possibly. Bug species can evolve and pass on their super powers to their babies. The Emerald Ash actually has an antifreeze type fluid in it's body that protects in the cold! Crazy!