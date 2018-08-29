Podcast; Willie Jett 8-29-18 [AUDIO]

St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. We talked about the progress of the new Tech High School building, Quarry View Education Center, the Administrative offices and Welcome Center, an update on the cleanup at Apollo High School, the new school year, the need for bus drivers, and parking for students. Listen to the conversation below.

Willie Jett or District 742 School Board Chair Al Dahlgren join me once a month to discuss what is happening within the district. The next time Willie or Al will join me will be Monday September 24 at 8:15 a.m.