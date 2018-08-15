Podcast: Voices for Veterans 8-15-18 [AUDIO]

Today on WJON's Voices For Veterans segment I talked with St. Cloud V.A. Director Stephen Black and St. Cloud V.A. Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable. The discussion today centered around suicide prevention, PTSD, medical care, wait times and staffing. September is suicide prevention month and the St. Cloud V.A. is offering free gun locks and many ways to get help. Listen to the conversation today.

The Voices for Veterans segment airs on WJON the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 8:15 a.m.