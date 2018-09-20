Podcast; Stump the Panel 9-20-18 [AUDIO]

Today on WJON's Stump the Panel listeners called with some really tough questions. Examples include; Who had a 70s #1 hit with Show and Tell? What famous author's real name is Eric Blair? Learn the answers to these questions and more. Panelists today included John Decker (Stearns History Museum), Ned (98.1 FM morning show), Dave Overlund (WJON's Hang Up and Listen Show), and Dave Kleis (St. Cloud Mayor). Listen to parts 1 and 2 below.

Stump the Panel airs on WJON Thursdays from 9:10-10.