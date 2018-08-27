Podcast; SCSU’s Banaian Explains City Costco Deal [AUDIO]

St. Cloud State Economist and Dean School of Public Affairs, King Banaian joined me today on WJON. We talked about U.S. tariffs, the city's deal with Costco and why the city couldn't void their exclusive purchase agreement. We also talked about the financial impact of Costco coming to St. Cloud and who could be hurt by it. Listen to the conversation below.

King Banaian joins me monthly on WJON for a local, state and national economic update.