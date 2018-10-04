Podcast; Real Men Wear Pink 10-4-18 [AUDIO]

Today on WJON I talked with Kim Orn (American Cancer Society), Lance Bartell (Batteries Plus Bulbs), Tanner Neubauer (Integration Fitness), and Jim Beck (Modern Barnyard). We discussed the Real Men Wear Pink campaign which Tanner and Jim are a part of and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Event coming to St. Cloud October 13 at St. Cloud State. Listen to the conversation below.

Learn more about Real Men Wear Pink and the Making Strides Event in St. Cloud .