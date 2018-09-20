Podcast; Medicare Insurance 9-20-18 [AUDIO]

Today on WJON Jerry Carlson and I talked with Paul Hamilton from Medicare Insurance Advisors. We discussed the changes that will impact approximately 14,000 St. Cloud area residents in 2019 because of dropped medicare programs. Paul discussed the options that people have and why they should act now to insure that they will have the healthcare coverage that they would like. He couldn't say whether the new plans would be more expensive but will return to WJON to talk more about the financial part of the changes in October. Listen to the conversation below.

