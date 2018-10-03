Podcast; Madeleine Baran 10-3-18 [AUDIO]

Today on WJON I talked with Madeleine Baran from APM Reports and from the "In the Dark" podcasts. APM has 2 seasons of investigative reporting with Season 1 focusing on Stearns County law enforcement and the Jacob Wetterling case. She commented on the recent news conference with Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson and response from former FBI agents Al Garber and Steve Gilkerson. Listen to my conversation with Madeleine below.

Season II of "In the Dark" focuses on Curtis Flowers of Winona, Mississippi and his case where he's been tried for murder 6 times and remains jailed in Mississippi. Learn more about In the Dark .