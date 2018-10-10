Podcast; Janelle Kendall Discusses Wetterling Release [AUDIO]

Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me today on WJON. We discussed the release of the documents from the Jacob Wetterling investigation. She agreed with Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson who stated that mistakes were made early in the investigation and that she wasn't made aware of the details involved with Danny Heinrich as a suspect in this case until 2015. Kendall has been the Stearns County Attorney since 2002. Listen to Janelle's thoughts on the case. She also discussed the Sauk Centre target arrow case and the recent Walmart gun incident. Listen to the conversation below.

