Podcast; How is Medicare Changes in 2019 [AUDIO]

Paul Hamilton from Medicare Insurance Advisors joined me on WJON today. He explained that medicare will have some changes for many people in 2019. He said there is 4 forms for medicare starting with traditional medical that involves doctor visits, ER visits and co-pays and then there is expanded health care coverage and drug coverage. He talks about versions A, B, C and D. Listen to this podcast and learn the details.

The open enrollment period for medicare is available now through December 7. Learn more about Medicare Insurance Advisors in Sartell.