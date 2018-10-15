Podcast; How is Medicare Changes in 2019 [AUDIO]

Paul Hamilton - (Photo - Jay Caldwell)

Paul Hamilton from Medicare Insurance Advisors joined me on WJON today.  He explained that medicare will have some changes for many people in 2019.  He said there is 4 forms for medicare starting with traditional medical that involves doctor visits, ER visits and co-pays and then there is expanded health care coverage and drug coverage.  He talks about versions A, B, C and D.  Listen to this podcast and learn the details.

The open enrollment period for medicare is available now through December 7.  Learn more about Medicare Insurance Advisors in Sartell.

Filed Under: Paul Hamilton, Podcast
Categories: Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Podcasts, Show Notes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top