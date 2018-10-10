Podcast; Are Women Safe From Assault? [AUDIO]

Today on WJON I talked with Lee LaDue, Gender Violence Prevention Coordinator at the St. Cloud State Women's Center. Lee was joined by Michael Sharp, a professor and women's rights advocate. Lee indicated that woman every day needs to be aware of their surroundings with the mindset that an assault or sexual assault could happen to them. It is the reason women tend to walk with others. Lee also said she believes women when they come forward with their stories about assault and it takes incredible courage to do so. Listen to the conversation below.

