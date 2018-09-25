Podcast; 2-Cent Tuesday 9-25-18 [AUDIO]

Getty Images

Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday listeners and I talked about politics, Keith Ellison, Brett Kavanaugh, the Vikings struggles and more.  A listener started the 9 a.m. hour discussing how many people are picking sides in politics.  She said we are asked to be a republican or a democrat and believe everything each party wants us to.  Another listener doesn't believe independent thinking is something that exists anymore.  Listen to the conversation below.

2-Cent Tuesday airs from 8:10-10 Tuesday mornings.  Tune in and call in on a What Up Wednesday from 9:10-10.

