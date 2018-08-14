Podcast; 2-Cent Tuesday 8-14-18 [AUDIO]

Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday listeners suggested WJON move the Clark Howard show from 9 p.m.-midnight to 1-4 p.m. to replace Garage Logic.  Garage Logic will end September 7.  The announcement came from the Parent company last week.  Listeners also talked about the primary election taking place today and a few other things.  Listen to the conversation below.

2-Cent Tuesday airs from 8:10-10 Tuesday mornings.  Tune in and call in on a What Up Wednesday from 9:10-10.

