Plea Deal Reached in Deadly Bicyclist Crash

GAYLORD (AP) -- Family members of a bicyclist struck and killed by a teen driver say they're not happy with a plea deal made by the Sibley County Attorney's Office.

The 16-year-old driver was charged with felony gross negligence last fall in the death of 56-year-old Philip Ilg. Prosecutors say the teen was using her cellphone just seconds before the deadly crash on County Road 25 last June.

Ilg's wife, Karin, says the family was surprised to learn prosecutors will drop the felony charge in exchange for a guilty plea to misdemeanor reckless driving. The family was expecting a trial.

The Ilg family plans to attend a Tuesday morning court hearing in Sibley County where a judge will consider the plea agreement.