Playoff Soccer Scoreboard- Thursday, October 11th

The Apollo Eagles boys soccer team took down Melrose 12-2 in the opening round of the Section 8A tournament Thursday night at a chilly Michie Field. The Eagles advance to take on the Sartell Sabres, who defeated Rocori 7-1 on Thursday.

ELSEWHERE:

Section 8AA Soccer

Rogers 2, STMA 1

Tech 3, Elk River 0

8A

Cathedral 8, Minnewaska 0

Alexandria 1, Little Falls 0

GIRLS SOCCER



8A

Apollo 5, Rocori 0

Cathedral 10, St. John’s Prep 0

Winners play Saturday

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Little Falls 1

Sartell 6, Melrose 0

Winners play Saturday

8AA

Rogers 9, Tech 0