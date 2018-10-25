Planning Tool to Help Twin Cities Prepare for Climate Change

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)-- Minnesota has created a new planning tool to help determine

which communities in the Twin Cities area are at risk of flooding and extreme heat.

The Metropolitan Council has released the Climate Vulnerability Assessment tool to show cities how land will respond to the state getting hotter and having more heavy rain events.

Met Council senior planner Eric Wojchik says many cities are already seeing the changing climate affect their infrastructure.

The council says cities can view where hot spots are located to inform development

decisions, such as where to plant more trees to increase shade cover.

The council says cities can also see which areas have a higher risk for

flooding and consider adding rain gardens or other infrastructure improvements.