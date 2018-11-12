Planning Commission Holding Public Hearing on County Rd 75 Study

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday night on the County Road 75 Corridor Study.

The study looks at how to accommodate future growth in the south St. Cloud area and how that corridor should be developed moving forward.

Among the items under review are the appropriate locations for future traffic signals on County Road 75 and the development of the connecting local streets of 43rd Street South and 40th Street South.

The actual corridor improvements are expected to take years to implement but city officials say by studying it now they will be able to make informed investment decisions based on the anticipated corridor design.

The public hearing will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at St. Cloud City Hall.