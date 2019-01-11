Plan for Sauk Rapids Riverfront Includes Splashpad, Small Stage

SAUK RAPIDS -- An interactive splash pad, new buildings, and a stage area could all be coming to two parks along the Mississippi River in Sauk Rapids.

Consulting firm Confluence will make a presentation to the Sauk Rapids city council on Monday night on their Master Plan for Southside/Lions park.

The plan is in stark contrast to the original concept that was considered a year ago .

On the Lions side the plan includes an interactive splash pad/water feature, which will be supported by a building that will have bathrooms, a small meeting room. The interactive water feature could possibly lit up with LED lighting. The existing playground will stay. There will also be a basketball court added.

On the Southside Park area, there is a terrace/gathering area that can be used for small shows. Seating will be for a few hundred, and will be built into the natural hill. The plan includes a building on this side as well, but the committee is undecided as to the size. They favor a modern style building with a higher peak and lots of glass. There will also be an improvement made to the area where the creek empties into the river making it more accessible for canoes and kayaks.

More landscaping, trails and decorative lighting will be added to both sides. The overlook area on top of the promenade will also get some improvements. Parking will also be added in the area of the former Checker Auto area.

The city council will be asked to modify the Master Plan on Monday night, it would then be brought to the Planning Commission for an open house, before being brought back to the City Council for final approval.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will also need to sign off on it.

The project would be paid for using half-cent sales tax dollars.