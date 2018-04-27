Place of Hope Holding Make Up Day For Empty Bowls
ST. CLOUD -- Our mid-April blizzard means there's another chance to give back to the hungry through the Empty Bowls fundraiser.
You still won't hear the phrase "no soup for you!"
Place of hope is holding a snow make-up day Saturday for their Empty Bowls Fundraiser. The fundraiser still features entertainment, a free bowl to take home, and of course, all the soup you'd like.
For your soup selection, they'll have tomato, chicken noodle, wild rice and more.
They're at the City Hope Church this year at 413 Franklin Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud. The event goes from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at Place of Hope or various churches. They're $10 for adults in advance, $12 at the door. $30 in advance for families and $32 at the door.