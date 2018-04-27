Place of Hope Holding Make Up Day For Empty Bowls

ST. CLOUD -- Our mid-April blizzard means there's another chance to give back to the hungry through the Empty Bowls fundraiser.

You still won't hear the phrase "no soup for you!"

Place of hope is holding a snow make-up day Saturday for their Empty Bowls Fundraiser. The fundraiser still features entertainment, a free bowl to take home, and of course, all the soup you'd like.

For your soup selection, they'll have tomato, chicken noodle, wild rice and more.