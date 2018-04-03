Pirates Light Up Lynn In Monday Win

The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 Monday afternoon at PNC Park. The Twins fall to 2-2 on the season with the loss.

Lance Lynn's Twins debut did not go well, as the big righthander allowed five runs in the bottom of the first inning, including a grand slam by Colin Moran. Lynn went four innings, allowing five runs on three hits and six walks, to pick up the loss.

The Twins rallied in the top of the sixth inning for four runs but stranded the tying run on second base. Brian Dozier started the rally with a solo home run to left field, his third of the season.

Max Kepler and Eduardo Escobar added RBI doubles in the inning for the Twins.

Both teams get Tuesday off before returning to the field in Pittsburgh Wednesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 4:35.