Pipes and Drums Band Stopping at St. Cloud Area Bars

UNDATED -- If you're out celebrating St. Patrick's Day Saturday you just might run into a fun group of musicians. The St. Cloud Fire and Police Pipes and Drums will be on their annual St. Patrick's Day tour.

Bagpiper Joe Nadeau says the band pays tribute to our local fire and police departments.

It's a tradition with bagpipe bands to name yourself after fire or police departments. And, in the St. Cloud area there's not an official band, so as an honor and respect to them we named ourselves after them.

Nadeau says their first stop tomorrow will be at the Olde Brick House from 4:00 until 5:00 p.m., the second stop is at O'Brien's Pub in Rice from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., the third stop is Jimmy's Pour House in Sauk Rapids from 7:45 until 8:45 p.m., and then they'll be back at Olde Brick House around 9:30 p.m.

Nadeau says they typically have between seven and nine bagpipers and three drummers in the group.

They're always looking for more bagpipers, and they offer free lessons if you're interested in joining the group.

The St. Cloud Fire and Police Pipes and Drums have been in St. Cloud for nine years.