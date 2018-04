MILACA -- An underground sewer line break will close a portion of Highway 23 between Milaca and Bock for the next few days.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says if you travel along that corridor, you should plan for additional travel time as a detour will be required along Mille Lacs County Roads 1 and 2.

The closure begins Thursday at 8:00 a.m. and will last 1-2 days.