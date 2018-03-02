Pinecone Road, Island Lake Road Projects Awarded State Funding

UNDATED -- Two central Minnesota road construction projects are getting a funding boost from the state of Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is distributing just over $25-million statewide through its Local Road Improvement Program.

Sartell's Pinecone Road construction project will receive $800,000 for the $6-million project to go toward reconstruction and add roundabouts.

Island Lake Road in Stearns County's Wakefield Township will receive $750,000 to rebuild the road and add wider shoulders north of Cold Spring.

MnDOT received more than 200 applications totaling more than $584-million.  The selections were based on safety, regional significance, local agency support construction readiness and impact among other criteria.

