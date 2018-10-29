Pine City Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

COLD SPRING -- A Pine City man was hurt in motorcycle crash near Cold Spring Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. on 195th Street near County Road 49 in Luxemburg Township, just southwest of Cold Spring.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says 40-year-old Bryan Bemboom was riding his motorcycle on the gravel road when it got caught in the mud on the shoulder of the road. Deputies say Bemboom was riding at low speeds and tied to keep the motorcycle upright. However, the bike tipped over and landed on Bemboom's right leg.

Bemboom was taken to St. Cloud Hospital to be treated for his injuries.