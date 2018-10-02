Pillager Man Dies After Being Hit in Construction Zone

ROGERS -- A Pillager man is dead after a pedestrian versus car crash on I-94 East near County Road 81 in Rogers.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. A pickup hauling a trailer, driven by 30-year-old Oscar Siguencia-Orbe of Minneapolis was heading east on I-94 when he slowed for traffic through a construction zone.

Siguencia-Orbe was rear-ended by a single axle Kenworth truck driven by 47-year-old Tate Doom of St. Paul Park. According to the patrol, Siguencia-Orbe's pickup spun out into the construction lane, hitting two vehicles and pedestrians.

Fifty-nine-year-old Vernon Hedquist of Pillager was hit and died on scene. Sixty-four-year-old Thomas Wood of Maple Grove was also hit, but suffered non-life threatening injuries and was brought to Maple Grove Hospital.

No one in any vehicle was hurt in the incident.