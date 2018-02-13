Pilgrim’s Pride Closing St. Cloud Administrative Office

ST. CLOUD -- Pilgrim's Pride will be closing their St. Cloud administrative office.

In a statement Tuesday the company says "we have made the difficult decision to close the St. Cloud office and transfer responsibilities to our corporate headquarters in Greeley, Colorado."

Pilgrim's Pride says they will work with the affected employees to provide support and resources to assist them in new opportunities. Pilgrim's says they are providing opportunities for many of the St. Cloud team in Greeley and at other locations.

The decision will not impact the production facilities in Arcadia, WI or Cold Spring and has no impact on the companies feed mill teams, grower partners or customers.