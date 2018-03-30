Pierz Woman Freed After Being Trapped in Rollover
LITTLE FALLS -- A Pierz woman was trapped after rolling her vehicle Friday morning east of Little Falls in Belle Prairie Township.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 9:20 a.m. on Hawthorne Road. Twenty-six-year-old Saisha Kohl was heading east when she lost control due to icy roads, went into the ditch and rolled.
Kohl's vehicle came to rest on its roof, trapping her inside. She was freed and taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.