Pierz Man Sentenced to Prison For Sexually Abusing A Child
LITTLE FALLS -- A Morrison County judge has sentenced a Pierz man to three years and four months in prison for sexually abusing a child. Judge Douglas Anderson sentenced 38-year-old Jason Harrison Wednesday after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to the Morrison County Attorney's Office, the child told investigators the abuse began at 12-years-old and took place in the towns of Pierz and Buckman.
The sheriff's office says Harrison gave a statement to them admitting to the abuse and pleaded guilty in January.
Defense lawyers argued Harrison should get treatment and local jail time while prosecutors asked for prison time. The County Attorney's Office argued Harrison continued to blame the victim. Judge Anderson agreed, noting Harrison showed no remorse and was not fully cooperative in the pre-sentencing process.