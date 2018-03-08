Pierz Man Sentenced to Prison For Sexually Abusing A Child

LITTLE FALLS -- A Morrison County judge has sentenced a Pierz man to three years and four months in prison for sexually abusing a child. Judge Douglas Anderson sentenced 38-year-old Jason Harrison Wednesday after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Morrison County Attorney's Office, the child told investigators the abuse began at 12-years-old and took place in the towns of Pierz and Buckman.

The sheriff's office says Harrison gave a statement to them admitting to the abuse and pleaded guilty in January.