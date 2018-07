BUCKMAN -- A Pierz man was airlifted to the hospital after being thrown from his ATV.

The incident happened just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday on 300th Avenue, near 113th Street, about five miles northeast of Buckman.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 20-year-old Derek Marshik was heading south on 300th Avenue when he hit a deer, causing him to be thrown from the vehicle.