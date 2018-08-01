Pierz Man Airlifted After Tractor Incident

PIERZ -- A Pierz man was run over by a tractor Tuesday night in Agram Township, just southwest of Pierz.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says around 8:00 p.m. they were called out to a report of a man that had been run over by a tractor at a home off of 118th Street. Sixty-year-old Donald Tshida was working on the tractor when he was run over.

Tschida was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital, where he is in serious condition. On Monday, a Little Falls man died from injuries related to another tractor accident.