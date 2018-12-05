Phone Scam Circulating in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- A recent phone scam is circulating in the Waite Park area.

According to the city's Facebook page, the most recent scam is related to having a warrant out for your arrest.

As a reminder, never give out your personal information over the phone unless you have verified the source. If you are wondering if the information might be true, hang up and call your local police department.

The city says a Waite Park resident recently lost $10,000 due to a scam. Scammers tend to target elderly people, hard of hearing people and those who live alone.