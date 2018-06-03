Philip Henry Frerich, 54

July 18, 1963 - May 31, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 7, 2018 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Philip Henry Frerich, age 54, who passed away Thursday at his home surrounded by his family. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice and one hour prior to the services Thursday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Philip was born July 18, 1963 in St. Cloud to Henry & Phyllis (Gronau) Frerich. He married Joan Long on July 7, 1984 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. Philip was a trucker and dispatcher for various companies and also farmed for 15 years. He was a hardworking, strong, supportive man who was a great role model. Philip could fix anything and passed that trait on to his sons. He enjoyed classic rock, RC cars, model rockets, bird watching, and movies -especially Star Wars and Indiana Jones. Philip taught his kids a good work ethic and how to treat people well.

Survivors include his wife, Joan of Rice; children, Darren of Rice, Elisa (Jake) Scherer of Clear Lake, Jessica (Joel Gortmaker) of Valley City, ND, Rachel of Renville, Justin, Tyler and Maria all of Rice; brother and sister, Stephen (Liz) Frerich of St. Cloud and Marion (Ralph) Berger of Rice; grandchildren, Leland and one on the way; nieces, Stephanie and Gretchen; his dog, Mitzie Mae and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.