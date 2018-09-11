Phase Two of Pinecone Road Construction Getting Underway

SARTELL -- The second phase of rebuilding Pinecone Road North starts Tuesday.

Phase one of the project closed Pinecone between 15th Street North and 27th Street North and also construction from 35th Street North to 40th Street North. Those segments are now open to traffic.

Sartell City Engineer Jon Halter says now they will work on the segment directly across from the high school between 27th Street North and 35th Street North.

The detour will still be along Riverside Avenue and County Road 1.

The second phase of the project is scheduled to be completed in early November with some finishing work scheduled in the spring of 2019.

For more information and an interactive detour map check out detour.sartellmn.com