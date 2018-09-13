Peyton Elizabeth Thomas, Newborn

September 11, 2018



A time of remembrance will be from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 14, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids to honor and pay tribute to baby girl Peyton Elizabeth Thomas, who was born into Heaven on Tuesday, September 11, 2018. There will be a time of sharing at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home Friday afternoon.

Peyton is the beloved daughter of Benjamin Thomas and Sofia Shorter. She was a very active baby girl and brought a lifetime of joy and happiness to many. Peyton’s family wants everyone to know how loved she was, and, in the short time she spent with her loved ones, she instilled hope into everyone’s lives.

Peyton is survived by her parents, Ben and Sofia of Waite Park; maternal grandparents, Jennifer Shorter of Sartell; Dominik Wirz (Faith Koenig Wirz) of Duluth; paternal grandparents, Geri Thomas of St. Joseph and Bill Thomas of Pine River; and an army of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. She was greeted in Heaven by her great grandfather, Felix Wirz and great grandmother, Louise Sobieck.