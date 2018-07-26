Peter L. Brown, 80, Sauk Rapids

Services celebrating the life of Peter L. Brown, age 80 of Sauk Rapids, will be 10:30 AM, Monday, July 30th at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Pastor Dan Gordon will officiate, burial will be in the Ponto Lake Cemetery. There will be a visitation after 9:30 Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Peter was born April 17, 1938 in Piqua, Ohio to James and Frieda (Doll) Brown. He married Marilyn Brumbaugh on October 5, 1957 in Piqua. The couple lived in Piqua and moved to Big Portage Lake in the early 1970s. They spent 27 years at the lake, they moved to St. Cloud in 1998. Peter was a maintenance worker for several years and also a welder. He was a member of Calvary Community Church and he volunteered with the Pregnancy Resource Center.

Peter is survived by his son, Timothy Brown, Maple Grove and a daughter, Jane (Barb) Hammer, Glenwood, Iowa. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Marilyn in 2006.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association, The Heart Association or the Big Portage Lake Association.

A special Thank You to Ridgeview Assisted Living, Bluestone Physician Services and the St. Croix Hospice.