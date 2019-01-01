Pens Edge Wild 3-2

The Minnesota Wild lost 3-2 at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins Monday night.  Minnesota trailed 2-1 after 1 period and 3-1 after 2.  The Wild managed a 3rd period goal from Zach Parise but it wasn't enough to pull out the win.  Mikko Koivu scored his 5th goal of the year on a power play in the 1st period.

Devan Dubnyk had 29 saves for Minnesota who out-shot Pittsburgh 33-32.  The Wild fall to 18-17-3 and will play at Toronto at 1pm Thursday, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 12:45.

