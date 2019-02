ELK RIVER -- A 36-year-old Elk River man was struck and killed while trying to walk across the highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of Highway 169 at Main Street in Elk River.

The name of the man who died has not been released yet.

The driver of the car was a 17-year-old boy from Elk River. He was not hurt.