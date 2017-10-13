Pedestrian Struck, Hurt in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD - A pedestrian was hurt when he was hit while walking across the highway in downtown St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 2:00 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 23 and 5th Avenue.

A pickup driven by 62-year-old Dennis Bessa of Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin was going west when he struck the man going against the crosswalk signal.

The man walking, 22-year-old Bill Kum of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says Kum did have alcohol in his system.