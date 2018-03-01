Pedestrian Hit in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was hospitalized after being hit by a driver in downtown St. Cloud around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to St. Cloud Police, the incident happened at 10th Ave and West St. Germain Street. Nineteen-year-old Abdikhaliq Jama of St. Cloud was driving west on St. Germain when he took a left turn and hit 64-year-old Daryl Ethier of St. Cloud.